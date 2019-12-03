Akshay Kumar's coffee prank on Kareena leaves her scared. Seen video yet?

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan are playing husband and wife in Good Newwz

Akshay Kumar is known to be a prankster on the sets of his movie. No matter how serious the movie or scene is, Mr. Khiladi never misses out on any opportunity to pull a prank on his co-stars. Bebo became his latest victim. Kareena Kapoor Khan fell prey to his coffee prank and the video will leave you in splits.

In the clip going viral on social media, Akshay and Kareena are sitting on a table when the actor pretends to throw an empty coffee mug on her face. Bebo, who obviously had no idea that the cup was empty, is left horrified. This leaves Akki ROFL-ing. Realising that it is a prank pulled on her, Kareena too starts laughing.

In case you haven't seen the video yet, here you go:

Good Newwz directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar is slated to release on December 27. The movie also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in important roles.

For unversed, Akshay and Bebo have earlier shared screen space in Tashan, Kambhakht Ishq, Anjabee, Aitraaz, Bewafaa, Dosti: Friends Forever and Gabbar Is Back.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News