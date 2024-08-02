Akshay Kumar finally opens up on his recent box office failures, says 'I'm not dead'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar-starrer Khel Khel Mein will release on August 15, 2024.

Akshay Kumar hasn't had much success in recent years when it comes to his films. The actor's films have been struggling at the box office and some of them have even tanked miserably at the box office. Akshay recently opened up and commented on the box office failure of his last few releases, saying it is absurd that people are writing him off just because some of his films did poorly. The actor said he is not too bothered by such comments and will continue to work hard the way he has done in his three-decade-old career. Some of his last few films including the latest releases, Sarfira and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, performed poorly at the box office.

What did he say?

Whatever happens, happens for the good, I don't think too much. Four-five films of mine have not worked, and I get so many messages, saying, ‘sorry yaar, fikar mat kar’. I'm not dead! It feels like people are sending me obituary messages, like how people send condolences through messages. One journalist even wrote, ‘You'll be back’, I called him up and asked, 'Why are you writing this? What does ‘back’ mean? Where have I gone?'," the actor said at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Khel Khel Mein.

The 56-year-old actor said his focus is to continue working hard. "I'm here and I'll keep working. I'll always keep working irrespective of whatever people say. In the morning, I wake up, exercise, and leave for work and return home, whatever I earn, I earn on my own. I'll never snatch anything from anyone. I'll keep on working till they shoot me down,'' he added.

Meanwhile, his next release Khel Khel Mein is set to hit the big screens on August 15, 2024. The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal. Khel Khel Mein is set to clash at the box office with two Hindi movies, John Abraham-starrer Vedaa , and Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2.

(With PTI inputs)

