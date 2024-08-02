Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes to Saving Bikini Bottom: OTT titles releasing this weekend

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB OTT releases for this weekend

OTT titles releasing this weekend: Weekend is the perfect time to relax with family and loved ones and enjoy movies on OTT platforms. If you are looking to find out which new titles including films and web shows premiering on OTT this weekend, then check out this space. We have covered a variety of films and web series releasing on various streaming platforms.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

The science fiction film has landed on Disney+ Hotstar on August 2. The new chapter in the franchise is set 300 years after the events shown in the War of the Planet of the Apes and follows the story of Noa, a young chimpanzee.

Dune: Part 2

Another science fiction that shook up the worldwide box office during its theatrical stint, is all set to land on OTT. It premiered on Jio Cinema on Friday, August 2. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Lea Seydoux have joined the original cast of Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, and Stellan Skarsgard.

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie

The animated film is based on the television series, SpongeBob SquarePants. It is a digital-only release and has arrived on Netflix on August 2. It stars Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy Cheeks, Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, Clancy Brown as Mr Karbs and Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star.

Brinda

The crime thriller series stars Trisha Krishnan, Ravindra Vijay, and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead roles. It can be streamed on SonyLIV from Friday, August 2.

Dus June Kii Raat

Starring Tusshar and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the lead roles, the comedy thriller film will premiere on JioCinema on Sunday, August 4. Directed by Tabrez Khan, the show follows the extraordinary chronicles of Panauti Bhagyesh (played by Tusshar), a man whose reputation for bad luck is so popular that residents of Raniganj would prefer to stay home over crossing paths with him.