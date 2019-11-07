Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's video on Filhall song from Sooryavanshi set will remind you of Namastey London

Ever since Akshay Kumar announced his collaboration with B Praak for a music video titled Filhall, fans were left wondering how his chemistry with Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur would look like. On Wednesday, the actor shared a glimpse of the song through the teaser which made everyone remind of his role in Namastey London opposite Katrina Kaif where he played a 'desi' village boy. With so many people talking about the same, the actor on Thursday surprised everyone with a video that he made on the same song with the actress on the sets of his upcoming film Sooryavanshi.

The much-loved pair re-created the scenario with the song playing in the background. Katrina was seen in a yellow kurta and plaits while Akshay sported a maroon t-shirt. Captioning the video, he wrote, “Been reading all your comments on the #FilhallTeaser and so many of you said it reminded you’ll of Namastey London. Coincidentally, I was shooting with our very own Jazz aka @katrinakaif today for #Sooryavanshi and we have a little surprise for you all.”

Sharing the teaser of the song, Akshay wrote, “I often hear people say, nowadays songs lack melody. I hope #FILHALL changes that. Sharing the teaser of my FIRST MUSIC VIDEO! Full song releasing on 9th No.”

On the professional front, Katrina and Akshay will be collaborating for the seventh time in Rohit Shetty's directorial film.

