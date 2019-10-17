When Akshay Kumar was looted at gunpoint. Housefull 4 actor recalls his horrific train journey

Akshay Kumar is currently promoting Housefull 4 in Delhi

Akshay Kumar has arrived in Delhi with his Housefull 4 co-stars in a special train Housefull 4 Express. Promotion On Wheels is a special 8-coach train for publicity and Housefull 4 team has collaborated with Indian Railways to take advantage of this unique promotional strategy. During the train ride, Akshay recalled his old days when he used to travel by train.

The actor narrated an incident when he got looted at gunpoint during one of his train journeys. Telling about the spine-chilling incident that happened 30-years-go, Akshay said that the loot took place while the train was crossing Chambal. Suddenly, dacoits stopped the train and asked passengers to throw their luggage outside the train, Akshay told his co-stars and media personnel who were on Housefull 4 Express.

Did our Khiladi Kumar follow their command? Well, he has to. Akshay said that even he threw his bag outside because he didn't want to lose his life.

Besides Akshay and his daughter Nitara, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Panday and Bobby Deol were also on the special train. They boarded it from Mumbai on Wednesday amidst much fanfare and reached Delhi on Thursday morning. A couple of media personnel were also along with the stars.

Nitara builds a blanket tent in Housefull 4 Express. Akshay Kumar shares video

Housefull 4 is the fourth installment of the Housefull franchise. The last three films did well at the box office and makers expect their latest installment to perform the same. The direction of the movie was taken over by Farhad Samji after Sajid Khan's name surfaced in #MeToo.

