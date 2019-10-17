Thursday, October 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Nitara builds a blanket tent in Housefull 4 Express. Akshay Kumar shares video

Nitara builds a blanket tent in Housefull 4 Express. Akshay Kumar shares video

''I was a little worried about how to keep the little one entertained on a train journey but she managed well," Akshay Kumar tweeted.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2019 14:05 IST
Representative News Image

Baby Nitara plays with cushions and blankets

Akshay Kumar, who is currently on his way to Delhi by a special train 'Promotion On Wheels', took to Twitter to share a video of his daughter. Nitara is also accompanying her dad on this unique journey.

In the video, she can be seen playing with blankets and cushions. Akshay shared that he was tensed regarding how to keep Nitara amused throughout this 17-hour-long journey. However, he was happy when he saw the kid building her own small tent.

''I was a little worried about how to keep the little one entertained on a 17 hours train journey but she managed well, built a tent, jumped on the cushioned berths...in short, had a ball on the #HouseFull4Express,'' he captioned the video.

Have a look:

Housefull 4 team has kickstarted promotions of their film and how. Akshay Kumar, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Panday and Bobby Deol have boarded a special promotional train from Mumbai on Wednesday amidst much fanfare. The cast reached Delhi on Thursday morning. Along with the stars, a couple of media personnel are also on this ride to the capital. 

Check out this photo from Delhi Railway Station where baby Nitara is all cuddled up in the arms of dad Akshay Kumar.

Akshay and other casts had been sharing glimpses of their journey on the social media. From antakshari session to pyjama party, the team had a blast.

ALSO READ: Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar and team celebrate Pooja Hegde's birthday on train (Videos)

 

Earlier, announcing the Promotions of Wheels' collaboration with Housefull 4, Western Railways took to Twitter to write, ''For promotion & publicity campaigns, WR & IRCTC runs the first-ever #PromotionOnWheels an 8-coach train to promote #Housefull4. Cast & media will travel by this special train which will leave Mumbai Central for New Delhi today.'' 

Akshay Kumar was proud to be the part of first-ever such strategy. ''Ab Dilli door nahi,'' he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBigg Boss 13 Highlights October 16 episode Day 17 Next StoryKartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan are 'on a break'. Here’s why  