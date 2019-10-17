Nitara builds a blanket tent in Housefull 4 Express. Akshay Kumar shares video

Baby Nitara plays with cushions and blankets

Akshay Kumar, who is currently on his way to Delhi by a special train 'Promotion On Wheels', took to Twitter to share a video of his daughter. Nitara is also accompanying her dad on this unique journey.

In the video, she can be seen playing with blankets and cushions. Akshay shared that he was tensed regarding how to keep Nitara amused throughout this 17-hour-long journey. However, he was happy when he saw the kid building her own small tent.

''I was a little worried about how to keep the little one entertained on a 17 hours train journey but she managed well, built a tent, jumped on the cushioned berths...in short, had a ball on the #HouseFull4Express,'' he captioned the video.

Have a look:

I was a little worried on how to keep the little one entertained on a 17 hours train journey but she managed well, built a tent, jumped on the cushioned berths...in short, had a ball on the #HouseFull4Express pic.twitter.com/SfQnbYnnMX — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 17, 2019

Housefull 4 team has kickstarted promotions of their film and how. Akshay Kumar, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Panday and Bobby Deol have boarded a special promotional train from Mumbai on Wednesday amidst much fanfare. The cast reached Delhi on Thursday morning. Along with the stars, a couple of media personnel are also on this ride to the capital.

Check out this photo from Delhi Railway Station where baby Nitara is all cuddled up in the arms of dad Akshay Kumar.

Akshay and other casts had been sharing glimpses of their journey on the social media. From antakshari session to pyjama party, the team had a blast.

ALSO READ: Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar and team celebrate Pooja Hegde's birthday on train (Videos)

Earlier, announcing the Promotions of Wheels' collaboration with Housefull 4, Western Railways took to Twitter to write, ''For promotion & publicity campaigns, WR & IRCTC runs the first-ever #PromotionOnWheels an 8-coach train to promote #Housefull4. Cast & media will travel by this special train which will leave Mumbai Central for New Delhi today.''

Akshay Kumar was proud to be the part of first-ever such strategy. ''Ab Dilli door nahi,'' he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

#Housefull4Express is proud to be the first-ever #PromotionOnWheels! Ab Dilli door nahi :) https://t.co/upSRv9WD5G — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 16, 2019

