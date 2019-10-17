Housefull 4 Express: Akshay Kumar, Riteish enjoy ‘antakshari’ session during promotion on wheels. Watch videos

Ever since the announcement of Housefull 4, fans have been super excited to see their favourite stars all in one frame. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film on a grand scale. In the wake of the same, the cast including, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Pandey and Bobby Deol witnessed a completely new experience of boarding a special train 'promotion on wheels' from Mumbai to Delhi.

A fun-filled session of antakshari, dance, games like housie, media interaction took place on the Housefull 4 express and left their fans amazed. A lot of pictures and videos were shared by the cast on the social media. In the recent videos, you will find Akshay and Riteish having fun during the antakshari. Akshay is seen singing songs on the mike while the later dances to some of them. Have a look:

Akshay even shared a video in which all of them can be seen singing and grooving to the popular Bala track. He captioned it as, "Bala fever has reached the #HouseFull4Express."

Minister of Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal has lauded the novel idea of Indian Railways to invite filmmakers to promote their cinema projects on trains. Goyal tweeted his message on social media and wrote, "Railway's Novel Idea of Promotion on Wheels: A special train will be travelling from Mumbai to Delhi on 16th-17th October, to promote the upcoming film, Housefull 4, along with the film's team."

Railway’s Novel Idea of Promotion on Wheels: A special train will be travelling from Mumbai to Delhi on 16th-17th October, to promote the upcoming film, Housefull 4, along with the film’s team.



I encourage more filmmakers to use this route to reach out to the masses. pic.twitter.com/OLPDqHwwib — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 16, 2019

Actress Pooja Hegde celebrated her birthday during the journey and even cut her cake with the team. Check it out:

On October 16, the team of the upcoming comedy 'Housefull 4' became the first Bollywood film to travel from Mumbai to Delhi in a special promotional train called Housefull 4 Express. They are scheduled to arrive in New Delhi Railway Station on the morning of October 17. The film which is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, will release on October 25.

Watch the official trailer:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News