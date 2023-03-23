Akshay Kumar gets injured while shooting action sequence for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar's Instagram upload with Tiger Shroff

The Khiladi of Bollywood is known for performing high-octane action sequenced by his own. It is also said that 95% of stunts are done by Akshay Kumar himself. Akshay loves to perform his own stunts and avoids having a body double, and there are times during intense action sequences, where he pulls off some of the riskiest stunts on set. The actor is currently shooting for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in Scotland along with Tiger Shroff.

According to Hindustan Times, a source has shared that Akshay has injured his knees while shooting for an action sequence for the movie. “Akshay was shooting for an action sequence with Tiger, and it was a particular stunt he was performing when this injury happened. He has braces on his knee right now,” informs a source, adding, “Though the action portions have been put on hold for the time being, Akshay continues to shoot the rest with his close-ups, so that there are no delays in wrapping up the Scotland schedule.”

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and wrapped up its first schedule in Mumbai, India before moving to Scotland. Earlier, the producer of the movie Jackky Bhagnani also shared a glimpse of the film.

The movie marks the beginning of an action franchise. It is a follow-up to Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda's 1998 hit comedy film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which was directed by David Dhawan. Malayalam cinema star Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the antagonist opposite Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. His look was revealed earlier by the makers. It will mark his entry into Bollywood.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's much-anticipated action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be presented by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Zafar's AAZ films. Apart from directing, Zafar has also written the project and will produce it along with Vashu, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

