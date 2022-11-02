Thursday, November 03, 2022
     
  Akshay Kumar confirms playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 'Veer Daudale Saat'

Akshay Kumar confirms playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 'Veer Daudale Saat'

Akshay Kumar is coming up with another period movie where he will be seen playing the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The actor has confirmed his upcoming project with Mahesh Manjrekar.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2022 23:37 IST
Akshay Kumar confirms playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Image Source : TWITTER/@IAM_STUCK Akshay Kumar confirms playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 'Veer Daudale Saat'

The Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar confirmed that he will be playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in director Mahesh Manjrekar's Marathi film "Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat”.In a grand event in Mumbai on Wednesday, the actor said it is a huge task to play the role of the Maratha warrior king and he will give his best. He shared with PTI, "I am playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I got the role because of Raj Thackeray, he told me, 'Akshay you should do this role'. And I was taken aback. It is a huge deal for me to play the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It is a huge task and I would like to say I will give my best," Kumar told reporters here at the press conference of the forthcoming film.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief and founder, Raj Thackeray were also present, apart from Mahesh Manjrekar himself. Manjrekar said Kumar is the apt choice for the role. "It was my wish to work with Akshay. And for this role I couldn't see any other actor but him. We wanted a certain personality and look and Akshay had the apt image to play a Hindu raja".

India Tv - Akshay Kumar

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAkshay Kumar with the cast of 'Veer Daudale Saat'

India Tv - Mahesh Manjrekar

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIMahesh Manjrekar at the grand event of Veer Daudale Saat

The makers shared the first glimpse of Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the actor said the team will further work on the look. "To play the role of such a legendary personality is a huge responsibility, I am so happy about this. It is dream come true kind of a role", Akshay Kumar added further.

India Tv - Akshay Kumar

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAkshay Kumar confirms playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 'Veer Daudale Saat'

Akshay Kumar is a rare star who always has multiple films in his kitty. He also believes in doing films of different genres. This year, for example, he was seen in an action comedy (Bachhchan Paandey), historical drama (Samrat Prithviraj), family entertainer (Raksha Bandhan), murder mystery (Cuttputlli) and action-adventure (Ram Setu).

India Tv - Akshay Kumar

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAkshay Kumar says that it is a dream come true moment as he plays the great Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
India Tv - Akshay Kumar

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAkshay Kumar gets candid at the event of Veer Daudale Saat in Mumbai

Veer Daudale Saat will be released not just in Marathi but also in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Produced by Vaseem Qureshi's, Qureshi Productions, it is all set to be released on Diwali 2023.

India Tv - Veer Daudale Saat

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIThe cast of 'Veer Daudale Saat'

