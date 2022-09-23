Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mobile wallpaper is THIS adorable pic of daughter Aaradhya, netizens are melting

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN_ARB Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in Ponniyin Selvan I next

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the pre-release event of her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan I in Hyderabad on Friday. The actress was snapped at the Mumbai airport before she boarded the flight. During the outing, Aishwarya was captured on camera by the paparazzi. Interestingly, fans also got a glimpse of her mobile phone wallpaper. The videos and pictures shared on social media revealed that the Fanney Khan actress has kept a cute picture of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan from her childhood as the screen display.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan snapped at Mumbai airport

Aishwarya Rai opted for comfort wear during her latest airport outing. which included an ivory overcoat and black pants. Interestingly, as she made her way to the security check, the cameras got a glimpse of her mobile phone wallpaper. It had a cute picture of daughter Aaradhya. It seemed to be a childhood picture of her. Aaradya is now 11 years old. Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot on April 2007 and turned parents to Aaradhya in 2011.

Netizens react to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mobile wallpaper

As netizens got a glimpse of Aishwarya Rai's phone wallpaper, their hearts melted. Many social media users dropped in loving comments and heart emojis. One comment read, "Phone me apni bachhi Aradhya ki pic (sic)." Others were stunned by the beauty and simplicity of Aishwarya. One Instagram user said, "Most beautiful and dignified actress (sic)." Another wrote, "Queen (sic)."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends Ponniyin Selvan I event

Aishwarya Rai attended the pre-release event of the upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I in Hyderabad along with the rest of the cast and director Mani Ratnam. Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and others attended the grand promotional event and had a blast. Videos and pics from the gathering have been going viral on social media.

