Fawad Khan shares negative impact of weight gain for role: 'I was hospitalised, kidneys shut down'

Fawad Khan has shared the downside of body transformation on his health and well-being. The Pakistani actor, who will be seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt, set to release on October 13, had to put on weight for the role. Fawad said that he took inspiration from Aamir Khan, who bulked up for Ghajini and Christian Bale, who is known for dramatically transforming himself for several movies, for his own physical transformation. However, things went South when he had to land in the hospital while trying to put on weight.

Fawad Khan gains weight for The Legend of Maula Jatt

It is not uncommon for actors to experiment with their looks for movie roles, even if it requires weight gain or loss. Most recently, the likes of Kriti Sanon and Kangana Ranaut put on several kgs of weight for their respective films Mimi and Thalaivii. Fawad Khan had to gain weight and look a certain way for the role of a fighter in his upcoming film The Legend of Maula Jatt. The first look poster featuring the Kapoor And Sons actor showed him in a rugged avatar. His never-seen-before transformation impressed the fans. However, Fawad had to undergo immense difficulties to achieve the desired look.

Fawad Khan hospitalised 10 days into weight gain process

Fawad Khan weighed around 73-75 kg and went up to 100 kg for the character in The Legend of Maula Jatt. The actor revealed that he took inspiration from Aamir Khan and Christian Bale to transform himself. But later regretted the way because it landed him in a hospital. The actor said that he did not have enough time to put on weight and pushed his body a little too much, to the extent that the exercise of gaining landed him a hospital just days into the transformation process.

Fawad Khan says he made 'questionable choices' for weight gain

The actor, who has millions of fans in India and his native country Pakistan, opened up on his weight gain process and shared in an interview with Something Haute, “It is not the best thing I did to myself. I would never do that again. I just made some questionable choices, which negatively affected me. There is a dark underbelly to all of these physical transformations and people should know that when you make these decisions, it is taking a huge toll on your health. And it happened. Ten days into it, I was hospitalised. My kidneys shut down."

Fawad also said that choosing to gain so much weight in a short span of 1-1.5 months is not something he would advise others to do. Meanwhile, The Legend of Maula Jatt, which co-stars Mahira Khan, will be released on October 13.

