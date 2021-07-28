Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DABBOO RATNANI Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks 'absolutely radiant' as she appears in Dabboo Ratnani's calendar for 22nd time

Ace fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani has been sharing pictures of Bollywood celebrities from his latest calendar shot. After treating the audience with Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone, and Vijay Deverakonda's pictures. He released a new shot of actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from his 2021 calendar.

Sharing the photo, Dabboo wrote, "When You Possess Light Within, You See It Externally. Absolutely Radiant Aishwarya Rai Bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb For #dabbooratnanicalendar."

Undoubtedly, Aishwarya looked breathtakingly beautiful in a monochrome picture in which she sported a trench coat with her hair styled in loose waves.

This also marks Aishwarya's 22nd feature on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar. Last year, sharing a picture from the 2020 calendar, Aishwarya wrote on Instagram, "Congratulations on completing 25years on your fabulous journey my dearest Dabs and 21 years being family with your calendar celebrating you and Manisha and your kids... God Bless and Shine on Love always.”

Aishwarya is currently shooting for her upcoming film with Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan. Earlier this week, she met co-star Sarath Kumar and his family in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu. Sarath Kumar's daughter, actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shared pictures featuring Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan from the family get together.

Sharing the pictures, Varalaxmi wrote, "Met 3 of the warmest and most humble people last night.. none other than the gorgeous @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb the handsome hunk @bachchan and their sweetest daughter #aaradhyabachchan Despite the families and lineage that they hail from, their humility and warmth was so amazing, I was just overwhelmed with their love.!!! It was so sweet of you to meet us and spend time with us.. may god shower all his blessings on your family.!!! Thank you daddy for making this happen @r_sarath_kumar I think @poojasarathkumar is still recovering from the shock.!!! Hahah #fangirl."

Aishwarya recently shared the poster of Ponniyin Selvan. The film is based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s book by the same name.