Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DABBOO RATNANI Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar: Extraordinaire Tiger Shroff, Enchanting Kriti Sanon steal the show in THESE pics

Ace fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani has been sharing pictures of Bollywood celebrities from his latest calendar shot. After treating the audience with Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone, and Vijay Deverakonda's pictures Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's looks were unveiled on Tuesday. Sharing the monochromatic picture on his official Instagram Dabboo wrote, "Life Isn’t About Waiting For The Storm To Pass…It’s Learning To Dance In The Rain. Extraordinaire Tiger." Tiger shared the same picture on his social media with a caption, "Making it rain before the monsoons! Thanks for another fun fast shoot."

Many celebrities including Himesh Reshammiya, Lauren Gottlieb dropped their love for Tiger in the comments section. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they left red heart and fire emoticons in awe of the actor's physique.

Ahead of the big reveal, Dabboo Ratnani shared a BTS picture with Tiger and wrote: "Launching soon! Watch this space for Tiger's calendar shot! BTS with Dabboo and the phenomenal Tiger."

Sharing Kriti Sanon's look Dabboo wrote, "You Should See Her In A Crown. Enchanting Kriti"

Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar featured Bollywood's A-listers from the Bachchans to Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal among other stars.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the 31-year-old star has recently completed the first schedule of shooting for the sequel of his 2014 debut movie 'Heropanti'. It is slated for release on December 3 this year. Apart from Tiger, the sequel will also star Tara Sutaria in the lead role. The movie is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release, 'Baaghi 3'. The film's music will be composed by A R Rahman, with the lyrics penned by Mehboob.

Also read: Ranveer Singh shares pics from his work diaries, leaves fans intrigued

Apart from this, Tiger also has an interesting lineup of movies- 'Baaghi 4', 'Ganpath' co-starring Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.