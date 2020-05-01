Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan pay tribute to Rishi Kapoor: Will miss you forever Chintu Uncle

After Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt blog post in memory of Rishi Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have now taken to the social media to rememeber the late veteran actor. Abhishek Bachchan, who was present during the last rites of the actor shared a picture of himself with Rishi Kapoor on Instagram and wrote, "The true measure of a great man is...When upon his passing, you don't just remember him, but you remember yourself with him!I will always remember how you made me feel, Chintu uncle. Your love, encouragement, humour and honesty. Some losses are too personal to discuss publicly. You just have to cherish the moments together and the memories. I will always".

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared some pictures where Rishi Kapoor can be seen all smiles as he posed with the actress, wife Neetu Kapoor, granddaughter Samara and Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya.

"So much love for you...and from you my dearest Chintu uncle...ALWAYS... so heartbroken...May your Soul Rest in Peace God Bless There will never be another... just TOO SPECIAL.. and the memories... Precious... Miss you and Love you Forever", wrote Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer. "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last," confirmed his family in a statement,

The mortal remains of Rishi were taken to the crematorium from Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, where he died. Rishi’s son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, niece Kareena Kapoor Khan with her husband Saif Ali Khan, nephew Armaan Jain, Abhishek Bachchan and industrialist Anil Ambani were at the crematorium.

Several other stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Juhi Chawla, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Ekta Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and Taapsee Pannu also wrote heartfelt notes mourning the demise of the ‘original chocolate boy of Bollywood’ – Rishi Kapoor.

