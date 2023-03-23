After swanky black Tata Harrier car, Shiv Thakare opens his own snacks joint | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BOLLYWOODONLY1 Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss 16 contestant and Marathi winner Shiv Thakare is on a roll! The reality star, who emerged as the runner-up of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, enjoys a massive fan following. After purchasing his first brand new car worth Rs 30 lakh, Shiv has now launched his own snacks joint. Yes, you heard it right, Shiv is here with his new venture 'Thakare - Chai & Snack'.

Reportedly, Shiv wants to take this restaurant to places and open more franchises. He is going to launch the restaurant in Mumbai, Pune and later in his hometown, Amravati. Further, he said "My parents are very proud but they have one complaint that I am not able to meet them. My mother keeps talking to me over phone calls and video calls, but my father is not able to have a full-fledged conversation because every time I call them, my mother comes on the call. I just surprised my father and bought him a scooty and he was not at all aware of it. I got it happen through my sister and they are very happy that good things are happening. People praise me when they meet them and that makes me proud of me."

Shiv Thakare's car

After his successful stint on Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare has purchased a new black Tata Harrier car. In a viral video, he was seen celebrating the same with the paps and his friends. Shiv has purchased the Tata Harrier in Red Dark Edition and has shared a few pictures and video of himself taking the delivery of the new SUV at a Tata Motors showroom.

Shiv Thakare on losing BB16

When asked if he is disappointed about not winning Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare in an interview to a media house said, "Jo hona tha vo hua.Trophy mere mandali mein gayi hai aur mere dost (MC Stan) ke haath mein gayi hai. I am happy about that and also for the fact that I was there till the last day. Jo cheeze maine shiddat se ki hai vo mujhe mili bhi hai. I have been appreciated as well. Jo cheez ke liye gaya tha vo leke aaya."

"Kuch cheeze humare hath mein nahi hoti hai jo hum shiddat se khelte hai. But kabhi kuch cheeze acche ke liye bhi hoti hai. Taki aapki aage jaake bhuk kam na ho. Aur meri bhuk aur badh gayi, aage jo door open hoga aur jo bhi show karunga, I will do shiddat se. Kuch cheeze hamare hath mein nahi hoti. The ones who connected with me are happy. Hopefully, I will stand by the ones who have stood by me. And I will help them achieve their dreams in some or another way," he added.

