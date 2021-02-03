Image Source : TWITTER/ MIAKHALIFA After Rihanna, Mia Khalifa hails support to farmers protest

After pop star, Rihanna and teen climate activist Greta Thunberg many global influencers have come in support of the ongoing farmers protest in India. On Wednesday, adult star-turned-web cam model Mia Khalifa also extended her support for anti- farm law protestors. She took to her Twitter account and wrote, "What in the human rights violations is going on? They cut the internet around New Delhi?#FarmersProtest" She also shared the picture from the protests where one of the protesters can be seen holding a placard saying, "Stop Killing farmers."

“Paid actors,” huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they’re not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/moONj03tN0 — Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

Rihanna had shared a news article about the farmer's protest on Twitter and asked, "why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest."

Greta Thunberg took to her Twitter account and tweeted, "We stand in solidarity with the farmer protests in India. #FarmersProtest"

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

Earlier, Diljit Dosanjh, Swara Bhaskar and many other Bollywood celebrities welcomed the support by international stars. Diljit Dosanjh shared a picture of American singer Rihanna on his Instagram Stories. He did not add any caption to it instead added a background song of Rihanna, Run This Town.