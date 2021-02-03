After Rihanna, Mia Khalifa hails support to farmers protest

Wednesday, February 03, 2021
     
After pop star Rihanna and teen climate activist Greta Thunberg many global influencers have come in support of the ongoing farmers protest in India. On Wednesday, adult star-turned-web cam model Mia Khalifa also extended her support for anti- farm law protestors.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 03, 2021 12:24 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/ MIAKHALIFA

After pop star, Rihanna and teen climate activist Greta Thunberg many global influencers have come in support of the ongoing farmers protest in India. On Wednesday, adult star-turned-web cam model Mia Khalifa also extended her support for anti- farm law protestors.  She took to her Twitter account and wrote, "What in the human rights violations is going on? They cut the internet around New Delhi?#FarmersProtest" She also shared the picture from the protests where one of the protesters can be seen holding a placard saying, "Stop Killing farmers."

Rihanna had shared a news article about the farmer's protest on Twitter and asked, "why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest." 

Greta Thunberg took to her Twitter account and tweeted, "We stand in solidarity with the farmer protests in India. #FarmersProtest"

Earlier, Diljit Dosanjh, Swara Bhaskar and many other Bollywood celebrities welcomed the support by international stars. Diljit Dosanjh shared a picture of American singer Rihanna on his Instagram Stories. He did not add any caption to it instead added a background song of Rihanna, Run This Town.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DILJITDOSANJH

