Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN After 'Pink' and 'Badla', Amitabh Bachchan portrays role of powerful lawyer in 'Chehre'

The trailer of Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty was out, yesterday. The mystery thriller drama has been directed by Rumy Jafry. Produced by Anand Pandi, 'Chehre' recites the story of two individuals who are fighting to win the game of justice, where Big B would be seen playing the character of a lawyer. The legend for decades, Amitabh Bachchan now has thrilled the viewers with so many of his previous performances.

In the last few years, the 'actor has given several blockbuster films but a few that can be highlighted well are 'Pink', 'Badla', and now the audience is looking forward to 'Chehre'.

Interestingly, in all these films he was seen reprising the character of a lawyer who is fighting for justice. The 'Thugs of Hindostan' actor's versatility is always seen through the characters he chooses to play. There was a time when he played the young, robust, and rustic man who was fighting against evil, then came a phase where he portrayed the fatherly figures and so many more varied characters. Going a step ahead he even played characters like Auro in 'Paa' and Bhashkor Banerjee in 'Piku' that won the hearts of many and made all of us realise that the Lion always rules the jungle.

Now, through Anand Pandit's 'Chehre', it is the third time when Amitabh Bachchan would be seen playing the role of a lawyer who is eager to provide justice to a victim of a heinous crime. Sharing about the same, Pandit says, "Amitabh Bachchan can portray any character under the sun, he is that gifted. However, when you imagine the character of a lawyer, his presence must look strong yet reliable and responsible. I can only see Mr Bachchan acing such roles."

In this film, Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi are sharing the screen for the first time.

Also Read: Chehre trailer out: Rhea Chakraborty makes an appearance in Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi starrer

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, 'Chehre' also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor.

The film is all set to release in the cinema houses on April 9, 2021.

Take a look:

(With ANI Inputs)