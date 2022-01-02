After Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur, filmmaker Rahul Rawail tests positive for COVID19

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_IAMKHADI_ Filmmaker Rahul Rawail tests positive for COVID19

Veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, known for directing movies like "Betaab" and "Arjun", has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine. There were reports that the 70-year-old director contracted the virus last week and was recovering. When contacted by PTI, Rawail confirmed the same. The "Arjun Pandit" director is one of the latest Bollywood personalities who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 including actors Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani.

On Saturday, Mrunal Thakur who left no stone unturned to promote her upcoming film Jersey, tested positive for coronavirus. The actress took to Instagram stories and informed her fans and followers. She wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals."

She also urged everyone to stay safe and added, "If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone."

On December 30, Nora Fatehi informed her fans that she has tested positive for Covid and is under the doctor's supervision. The actress revealed that she reacted to the virus badly. Nora Fatehi tests Covid positive, reveals she is bedridden and under doctor supervision

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 6,347 new COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload in the city to 7,91,457. According to civic officials, Saturday's count was the highest since the 5,888 cases witnessed on April 24 this year during the second wave.

On a related note, last month, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu launched Rawail's new book "Raj Kapoor: The Master At Work", a tribute to his mentor and late filmmaker Raj Kapoor, in New Delhi.