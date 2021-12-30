Nora Fatehi tests Covid positive, reveals she is bedridden and under doctor supervision

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NORA FATEHI Nora Fatehi tests Covid19 positive, reveals she is bed ridden and under doctor supervision

Actress Nora Fatehi is the latest in Bollywood to have tested positive for Covid-19. The actress updated about her health through a social media post. Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote, "Hey guys, unfortunately i am currently battling Covid…. it has honestly hit me real hard! Ive been bed ridden for a few days, now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys wear your masks, its spreading fast and can affect everyone differently!"

"Unfortunately i have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am Working on recovering at the moment thats all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe," the actress added.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NORA FATEHI Nora Fatehi's Instagram story

A statement issued by Nora's team stated, "On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that the actress has been tested positive for Covid on 28th of December. Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor's observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for safety and regulations."

"Amid the same, the spotting pictures in circulation since yesterday are from an earlier event in the past and Nora has stepped nowhere out recently. We would therefore request to please ignore the old pictures," added the statement.

Earlier in the day, actress Shilpa Shirodkar, known for films such as "Hum", "Khuda Gawah" and "Aankhen", said she has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In an Instagram post, the 1990s popular star shared that she had tested four days ago. "COVID POSITIVE!!! #day4," the actress, who was the first Indian celebrity to receive COVID-19 vaccine, wrote. Shirodkar, who stays in Dubai with her family, had received a jab of the Sinopharm vaccine in January this year.

"Stay safe everyone, please get vaccinated and follow all the rules… your government knows what is best for you. Lots of love #Getvaccinated #maskon #staysafe,” she said.

Several Bollywood celebs have tested Covid positive lately. Recently, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani also contracted the virus. Arjun and Anshula went to Bikaner, Rajasthan. On their return, the brother-sister duo was tested for covid and turned out to be positive. After this, BMC created a list of 25 high-risk contacts out of which 4 have been found to be Covid positive.