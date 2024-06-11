After Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeep, his partner Pavitra Gowda also arrested in murder case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Darshan Thoogudeep and Pavitra Gowda have been arrested

Popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested today in connection with the murder of a man who allegedly sent obscene messages to his co-star. Darshan, 47, was detained from his farmhouse in Mysore this morning and the police took him to Bengaluru. Darshan Thoogudeepa has been charged with murder. The actor was arrested after interrogation in Bengaluru.

What is the whole matter?

In fact, on Sunday, the body of a man named Renuka Swamy, 47, a resident of Chitradurga district, was found by the police in a drain near Kamakshipalya police station. Swamy, worked for a pharmacy company and had allegedly made some derogatory comments on social media against actress Pavitra Gowda. Allegedly, Pavitra is a very close friend of Darshan and is also said to be his partner.

Pavitra Gowda has also been arrested

It is also known that Pavitra had complained to Darshan about Renuka Swami's actions. Darshan got angry at this and he reached Bengaluru with one of his friends Vinay. Renuka was allegedly tortured and killed. There is also a report that the eight accused claimed that Darshan was present there during the attack on Renuka Swami. According to reports, Renuka was beaten to death with wooden logs. Now the police have also arrested actress Pavitra Gowda in the case.

Also Read: Makers of 'Hamare Baarah' navigate legal obstacles, set new release date amid social media monitoring concerns