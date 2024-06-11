Makers of 'Hamare Baarah' navigate legal obstacles, set new release date amid social media monitoring concerns

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hamare Baarah's new release date is out

After facing legal hurdles, the Bombay High Court has cleared the way for the release of the much-awaited film 'Humare Barah'. In its recent decision, the court has approved the film's release, after which the film's new release date has been announced. Along with this, the team of 'Humare Barah' has taken active steps to release the film smoothly after the decision of the Bombay High Court. After all the controversies, the film will now be released in theaters on June 14.

The release date was postponed due to this reason

Let us tell you, 'Humare Barah' was earlier ready to hit the screens on June 7, but in the meantime, there was a flurry of controversies regarding the film and this is the reason why the Bombay High Court banned the release of Annu Kapoor's film 'Humare Barah'. This direction of the court came after several incidents. This also includes the meeting of lead actor Annu Kapoor with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He claimed that he was also being allegedly threatened with death through phone calls.

In this case, the Director General of Police and Inspector General of Jharkhand, Ranchi have requested strict monitoring of social media platforms. In today's time when misinformation can spread rapidly, especially through social media, such steps are being taken to prevent the truth about the film from being misrepresented. With the help of law enforcement authorities, the team is showing dedication to maintaining the truth and maintaining the integrity of its artistic vision.

Story of 'Humare Barah'

Talking about the story of the film, 'Humare Barah' revolves around a poignant story, which focuses on Manzoor Ali Khan Sanjri. This is a character who is raising his family with his second wife despite losing his first wife during childbirth. He is now expecting his sixth child. Meanwhile, when medical experts warn him about the risks associated with his pregnancy, Khan backs out from the idea of ​​abortion and strongly opposes it.

The story will take an interesting turn when Khan's own daughter Alfia stands against him. Alfia will take the matter to court seeking legal intervention to save her stepmother's life. The film delves into the complexities of family dynamics and highlights the patriarchal norms prevailing in society. Jointly produced by Birendra Bhagat, Ravi S Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal and Shiv Balak Singh and directed by Kamal Chandra, 'Humare Barah' is scripted by Rajan Agarwal.

Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD: Vyjayanthi Movies shares new poster featuring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan