After Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh’s farmhouse sealed in Sohna | DETAILS

Three farmhouses including one of singer Mika Singh has been sealed because of green laws violation, said District Town Planner (enforcement) Amit Madholia. In an ANI report, Madholia said that the three farmhouses situated in Rojka Gujar village, near Damdama Lake in the Aravalli region, have been sealed.

"Three farmhouses constructed in Rojka Gujar village, near Damdama Lake in Aravalli region, have been sealed for green laws violation. We have got to know that one of these farmhouses belongs to Amreek Singh aka Mika, the singer," he said.

On the other hand, authorities sealed Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's farmhouse located near Damdama lake at Sohna on Tuesday. "These were unauthorised farmhouses in the reservoir area of the lake. All three farmhouses have been sealed. These were developed in the Aravalli range without any permission", said District Town Planner (DTP) Amit Madholia.

The demolition-cum-sealing drive was carried out with the help of police force against three farmhouses in compliance of the NGT orders in Sonya Gosh vs State of Haryana matter. A team led by DTP Madholia, including ATP Sumeet Malik, Dinesh Singh, Rohan and Shubham carried out the sealing drive in the presence of duty magistrate Lachhiram, Naib Tehsildar, Sohna.

A police team was deployed there led by Sadar Sohna Station House Officer (SHO).

