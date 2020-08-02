Aftab Shivdasani, wife Nin Dusanj blessed with baby girl, says 'We are family of three now'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AFTABSHIVDASANI Aftab Shivdasani, wife Nin Dusanj blessed with baby girl

Actor Aftab Shivdasani and wife Nin Dusanj have been blessed with a baby girl. The duo welcomed their first child together and shared a picture on social media to inform the fans. The picture shows Aftab and Nin's hand making a form of a heart and covering their daughter's little feet.

Aftab wrote, "A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth’.. With God’s blessings, @nin_dusanj and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter.. we are proud parents and a family of three now."

Fans flooded the actor's post with congratulatory messages and wishes. One user wrote, "Congratulations....and God bless the little one" Actress Ishita Dutta also commented, "Congratulations." Another Instagram user said, "Congratulations to you and @nin_dusanj. Loads of love to the little bundle of joy!" Another fan said, "Ohh my god! This is a great news!!! Hearty congratulations Mr & Mrs Shivdasani for this new and cute addition to your family! Stay blessed you 3! May god shower love and blessings in abundance! @aftabshivdasani @nin_dusanj"

On Tuesday, Aftab announced his first production film titled Dhundh under his newly launched production banner. Last week, Aftab and wife Nin Dusanj Shivdasani had launched their production company Mount Zen Media with the aim to create wide-ranging content, including films, online shows and documentaries. The actor took to Instagram and shared a poster of the film, which will also be backed by Mandiraa Entertainment.

"Evil Has An Address, Your Mind. The Mind works in mysterious ways. Excited to present #Dhundh our first production in association with @mandiraa_ent," the 42-year-old actor wrote.

The project will go on floors in October.

On the work front, Aftab Shivdasani started his career as a child actor with 1987 film Mr India. Then he made his debut as a lead in Ram Gopal Varma's musical romance Mast in 1999, followed by Vikram Bhatt's acclaimed suspense thriller Kasoor. He has also worked in films like Awara Paagal Deewana, Hungama and Masti, Next he will be seen in a web series Poison 2.

