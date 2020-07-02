Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYAROYKAPUR/MOHITSURI Aditya Roy Kapur no longer a part of Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2? Deets inside

After the huge success of action-thriller 'Ek Villain,' the makers announced specifically director Mohit Suri announced the sequel 'Ek Villian 2' sometime back on social media. Not only this, the fans got double good news when it was also revealed that the filmmaker will also be reuniting with his 'Aashiqui 2' and 'Malang' actor Aditya Roy Kapur once again. Well now, it seems that the same won't be able to take place as the actor has left the project due to creative differences, as per report in the Times of India. Apart from Aditya, the cast included names of John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.

A report in the portal stated, "Aditya has opted out of the project due to creative differences with Mohit. The actor wanted to have creative control over of the script of the film which led to issues between him and the director."

While Pinkvilla stated that the two of them have been working on the differences on the script and the role. The report added, "When Aditya was offered the part, he was extremely kicked about his role and the way Mohit has mounted the action set pieces in the film. It's even bigger than the way he devised the same for Malang. But in the last few weeks, Mohit and Adi were continuously having creative differences on the script and his role. There was a mutual decision taken by both of them where they finally decided to go ahead with the film, without Adi. There's no bad blood between the two. They both share a great relationship and parted ways on this film on an amicable note."

However, no official confirmation about the same has been made by the director as well as the actor.

Previously, while announcing the project, Mohit took to social media and shared a photo of a bouquet of flowers attached with initials 'V2' and smiley balls. Captioning the same, he wrote, "Let the fight begin !! Bad v/s badder!!" Not only this, but he has laos been working on the first draft of the film amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Apart from 'Ek Villian 2,' the director is also working on 'Malang 2' and he shared the photo of the script writing process and wrote, "o make a great film you need 3 things : The script , the script and the script - Alfred Hitchcock #malang #firstdraft #malang2."

Coming to the original film 'Ek Villain,' it released in the year in the year 2014 and featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

Watch the trailer:

