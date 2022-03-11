Aditya Narayan shares FIRST pic of daughter Tvisha; announces break from digital world

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYA NARAYAN Aditya Narayan

Singer, actor and television host Aditya Narayan has treated his fans to the first pic of his newborn daughter. In the adorable photo, Aditya is seen sitting by a window as he holds the baby in his arms. While the baby has her back towards the camera, the new father gleefully smiles for the camera. In addition to the first pic, Aditya also announced a 'digital break' to spend time with his 'angels'.

"Grateful, lucky, blessed! Going to spend the next few weeks with my angels. See you soon, digital world," he wrote on Instagram. Reacting to his post, Vikrant Massey, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Aly Goni among others dropped heart emojis. Musicians Mika Singh and Ali Merchant too congratulated him. Take a look:

Singer-host Aditya Narayan and his actor wife Shweta Agarwal recently announced that they have become parents to a baby girl. The duo took to Instagram and shared that they welcomed their first child on February 24.

“Shweta & I feel extremely grateful to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22," they posted on their respective accounts on the social media platform.

Aditya revealed the name of their daughter -- Tvisha Narayan Jha -- during a recent AMA session hosted by him on Instagram. He also shared that he was looking for baby girl names, whereas everybody else was looking for boy names. “PS: I was the only one primarily researching baby girl names while everyone was busy looking for boy names,” he wrote in response to one of the fan's questions.

Related | Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal reveal daughter’s name; here's what Tvisha means

In another question, a fan asked the meaning behind his daughter's name. Replying to the fan, Aditya shared, “Splendour, lustre, light, sun-rays. It’s quite cool because my father’s name means ‘risen sun’ mine means ‘sun’ and hers means rays of sun. Also it almost has Shweta’s entire name in it as well as the god she worships, Shiva.”

Aditya and Shweta got married in December 2020. The couple shared the news of their pregnancy in January this year.

Aditya, son of singer Udit Narayan, is known for crooning songs for films like “Dil Bechara” and “Ram Leela”, while Agarwal has acted in Vikram Bhatt’s horror film “Shaapit” and Sudeep-starrer Kannada movie “Kiccha”.