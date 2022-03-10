Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal reveal daughter’s name; here's what Tvisha means

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYA NARAYAN Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal

Singer Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal welcomed their firstborn -- a baby girl in February this year. It was only recently that the couple shared the happy news with their fans. Now, in a recent Ask Me Anything session hosted by the singer-actor on Instagram, he disclosed his daughter’s name and shared the meaning behind it. It was in response to a fan who asked, “Name for your daughter yet?”

Aditya replied saying— Tvisha Narayan Jha. He also shared that he was looking for baby girl names, whereas everybody else was looking for boy names. “PS: I was the only one primarily researching baby girl names while everyone was busy looking for boy names.”

In another question, a fan asked the meaning behind his daughter's name. In response, Aditya shared, “Splendour, lustre, light, sun-rays. It’s quite cool because my father’s name means ‘risen sun’ mine means ‘sun’ and hers means rays of sun. Also it almost has Shweta’s entire name in it as well as the god she worships, Shiva.”

Aditya and Shweta announced the birth of their daughter last week. "Shweta & I feel extremely grateful to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22," he wrote.

Alongside the note, Aditya dropped a beautiful throwback image from his wedding ceremony. In the picture, he can be seen applying sindoor (vermilion) on Shweta's head. As soon as Aditya shared the news, fans and members of the entertainment industry chimed into the comment section to congratulate the couple. "Congratulations @adityanarayanofficial a daughter is a blessing! Enjoy the next phase of your life to the fullest," actor Barkha Sen Gupta commented. "Congratulations Aditya & Shweta on becoming parents. Love to all of you," singer Neeti Mohan wrote.

For the unversed, Aditya and Shweta, who met on the sets of their debut film 'Shaapit', tied the knot in December 2020.