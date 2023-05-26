Abhishek Bachchan has THIS one condition for working with dad Amitabh Bachchan | Read

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan clicked together at a staduim

Watching the megastar Amitabh Bachchan share the screen with his son Abhishek Bachchan is always delightful. The father-son duo has worked together in many films and audiences are always excited to see them collaborating. Both have worked together on films Bunty Aur Babli, Ram Gopal Varma-directed Sarkar and Sarkar Raj, Karan Johar's relationship drama Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and filmmaker R Balki's Paa, which featured the veteran actor in the role of Abhishek's on screen son suffering from progeria.

Now, Abhishek has revealed that one condition which decides the great collaboration. Abhishek told PTI, “As actors, we both enjoy working with each other. But as actors, we also understand the responsibility towards our audience. Since we have done such wonderful, memorable work together, we want to carry on doing that. So, we wait for the right script and as soon as that happens, we are happy to work together”.

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the 46-year-old said that it is always an honour to work with his dad. He further says that working with his dad has been long pending the two haven't shared screen space after Paa in 2009, adding that he would love to do another film with him soon.

On the work front, The duo will next share screen in Balki's upcoming feature Ghoomer. The film is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after he injured his other hand. Amitabh Bachchan is Balki's lucky charm. Big B will be doing a cameo in the movie. Junior Bachchan mentioned, "Balki doesn't make movies without my dad, he is his lucky charm. So, even if it is for one shot (he will take him). It is a recurring theme, and it is the same in this movie".

Amitabh Bachchan has been a constant in all the directorial ventures of Balki, including Cheeni Kum, Paa, Shamitabh, Ki & Ka, Padman, and Chup: Revenge of the Artist.

Also Read: Forrest Gump star Tom Hanks receives Honorary Doctorate from Harvard University

Also Read: 17 years of Fanaa! Kajol recalls shooting with Aamir Khan in -27 degrees: 'I was wearing a thin..'

Latest Entertainment News