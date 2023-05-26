Forrest Gump star Tom Hanks receives Honorary Doctorate from Harvard University

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Tom Hanks receives an honorary degree from Harvard University

Two-time Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks has received an honorary Doctor of Arts degree from Harvard University. The actor appeared at the University to deliver a commencement address to graduating students in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The Ivy League school conferred an honorary Doctor of Arts upon the actor as he joked that he had received the degree “without having done a lick of work, without having spent any time in class, without once walking into that library.”

He went on: "Telling the truth is no longer the benchmark for public service… Truth is now considered malleable, by opinion, by zero-sum end games.

"Imagery is manufactured with audacity, with a purpose to achieve the primal task of marring the truth with mock logic, to achieve with fake expertise, with false sincerity, with phrases like ‘I’m just saying’; ‘Oh, well, I’m just asking’ (and) ‘I’m just wondering’." Tom then said: "Now literally, you cannot believe your eyes. And your ears will help others lie to you. Someone will report the world to you exactly as you wish it were, full of alternative facts."

During Hanks' appearance at the university, Harvard also gave him a Harvard-branded volleyball in reference to his 2000 movie Cast Away. Back in March, Harvard University announced the ‘Forrest Grump star as its esteemed commencement speaker for the year 2023. University President Larry Bacow expressed his admiration for the acclaimed actor, stating that Hanks has made significant contributions to our national culture and has played a vital role in broadening our understanding of untold stories and histories.

Prior to embarking on his illustrious acting career, the actor honed his skills and passion for the arts by studying theatre at Chabot College. He further pursued his education and graduated from California State University in Sacramento, California.

Meanwhile, Tom Hanks was last seen in A Man Called Otto. He has an upcoming American drama titled Here in the pipeline. The film will be based on the graphic novel of the same name by Richard McGuire and is scheduled to release in 2024.

