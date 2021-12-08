Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/DISNEY HOTSTAR Aarya 2: Madhuri Dixit traces Sushmita Sen's journey from season 1; fans want her in next season

Ram Madhvani's Aarya season 2 is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 10. The Sushmita Sen starrer action drama opened to great reviews when the first season came out, and keeping in pace with that the brilliant and roaring trailer of season 2 was unveiled recently. Madhuri Dixit turned narrator for the Aarya season two promo. Season two of 'Aarya' traces the journey of a mother as she fights the dark world of crime and enemies in order to protect her family and children.

The uber-talented actress Madhuri Dixit took us through the highlights of the first season of Aarya. Madhuri Dixit has charmed millions of viewers over the years with her impeccable acting skills and flawless beauty. Her narration of the first season gave all fans a quick refresher of the excitement that they experienced in the first season.

Watch the full video here:

Madhuri’s narration was loved by fans. One of the users wrote, "Loved this recap! @MadhuriDixit Ma’am is such an amazing storyteller too". Sveral fans also expressed their desire to see the actress in the next season of the show. “3rd part with both girls, Madhuri Dixit as villain,” the fan tweeted. Another fan said, "Aab toh lag raha hai madhuri dixit arya series karti toh dhoom macha deti."

Recently, Sushmita, who plays the titular character in the series, took to her Instagram to thank the audience for the love and appreciation on the trailer.

Expressing her gratitude to the audience, the actress shared a milestone picture and wrote in the caption, "The sensational trailer of Aarya 2 has been loved by one and all! Crossing the milestone of 30 million views is a testimony to the love showered by fans and viewers from around the globe (sic)."

She continues in the caption, "An elated Sushmita Sen expressed her gratitude with a social media post - We FEEL the love!!! #AaryaSeason2 #30millionviews Already!!! Thank you guys for making this journey ever so exciting!!! I love you beyond!!! #duggadugga With gratitude, #TeamAarya (sic)".

Aarya is an official adaptation of the Dutch series Penoza. The series also stars Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, Mayo Sarao, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana and Dilnaz Irani.

