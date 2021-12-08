After Vicky Kaushal & Ranbir Kapoor, netizens call Kartik Aaryan most eligible bachelor of Bollywood

Follow us on Image Source : IG/KARTIK, VICKY, RANBIR__KAPOOR82 After Vicky Kaushal & Ranbir Kapoor netizens call Kartik Aaryan most eligible bachelor in Bollywood

The hottest new couple of Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot and netizens here cannot stop themselves from discussing who should be the next most eligible bachelor of B-town. But with Ranveer, Varun and Vicky all married, the choice for Bollywood’s Most Eligible Bachelor came down to Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor as per the fans on social media.

While Ranbir Kapoor had girls drooling on him ever since his debut film, Saawariya, Kartik Aaryan has amassed millions of female fans right from his first film too, Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Over the years both these male superstars have cemented their position as one of the most desirable superstars of this generation.

The fans took to their social media handles to talk about the Most Eligible Bachelor. The consensus was clearly Kartik Aaryan as Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan are married whereas Vicky Kaushal too is finally tying the knot leaving just Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan in the ranks of most eligible stars of their generation.

With rumours of Ranbir's impending nuptials floating too, Kartik shined out to be the clear winner of the title here.

A Twitter trend followed this discussion which all hailed Kartik Aaryan, the Most Eligible Bachelor and the same is trending too.

Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly also staying in Delhi at the same hotel. While Kartik is working on Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada, Ranbir is currently shooting for his next with Shraddha Kapoor that's directed by Luv Ranjan, who also directed Kartik's launch film Pyaar ka Punchnama.

