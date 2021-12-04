Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SARAALIKHAN Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan grooves with Madhuri Dixit on 'Chaka Chak,' gives it 'Channe Ke Khet Me' twist

Sara Ali Khan is these days busy in the promotions of her upcoming film 'Atrangi Re' co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Fans not only loved the trailer but also the latest song 'Chaka Chak.' Sara's quirky dance steps caught everyone's eyeballs which is why everyone is sharing their version on social media. Well, Madhuri Dixit has also tried her hands at the trend and matched the steps by giving it 'Channe Ke Khet Me' twist. The video shared by Sara herself on her handle shows the two actresses dancing their hearts out on the upbeat track. Well, it was definitely one great visual to watch to amp up our weekend spirits.

Captioning the post, Sara wrote in the caption, "Chane ke Khet mein Chakachak kiya. Poori umar @madhuridixitnene ma’am ne inspiration diya Aur ab unke saath dance karke khush hua mera jiya. Thank you so much ma’am for being so graceful and gracious."

Fans loved the clip and showered love on the same. A lot of heart emojis poured in on the comments section. Well, not just Madhur, Sara even made Ananya try the hook steps of the song during an event. She captioned, the video, "Chakachak girls Thumka and Twirls Dearest AP quickly learns And Rinku’s love and gratitude she immediately earns @ananyapanday."

Before the launch of the song, Sara was seen indulging in her popular 'knock knock' session with Vicky Kaushal. She wrote, "Sara knocks @vickykaushal09 rocks Time to set your clocks Chakachak tomorrow- out of the box #SaraKiShayari #RinkuKiTayari."

The 26-year-old actor in an interview with PTI said that it is seldom that an artiste gets the opportunity to play a strong-yet-innocent character. "It is not very often that you come across something like this. When she says that, ‘What if a girl gets two (men)?', she is not preachy and she is not starting a feminist 'andolan' (movement). She is telling you what she really wants with so much innocence. She is not trying to be funny, she is genuinely saying what’s the problem," she added.

Sara said she liked how Rai played with "inner versus outer characterisation" of Rinku. "He said, 'I want hooton pe gaali but aakhon mein nami chaiye' (I want a curse on the lips but tenderness in the eyes)... Aanand made me fall in love with Rinku, which is so important. "It is important to love the character, understand and accept, and not judge. As an actor you just have to understand what you are going through, react and be present in the present moment. That’s the key," she added.

Speaking about the film, it is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films and will release on December 24 on Disney+Hotstar.