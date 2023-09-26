Aankh Micholi trailer out: Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu Dassani star in this laughter riot film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Family entertainer film Aankh Micholi

The makers have finally unveiled the trailer of Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu Dassani's upcoming film Aankh Micholi. The trailer showcases Mrunal Thakur playing the role of a girl who suffers from night blindness while her father played by Paresh Rawal has partial dementia and is in search to find a perfect life partner for her. Where her brothers too have issues, that is, hearing impairment and stammering. Abhimanyu Dassani plays the role of a perfect man in the life of the female lead Mrunal Thakur.

Mrunal Thakur too shared the trailer on social media and wrote in the caption, "Here’s a little feast for your eyes! Brace yourself for the ultimate entertainer packed with giggles and fun, for the entire family....#AankhMicholi trailer is out now! Watch closely, there’s more to it than meets the eye."Fans were curious and are eagerly waiting for the film. One user wrote, "This looks so entertaining". Another wrote, "Love the trailer".

Directed by Umesh Shukla, who is best known for his film Oh My God. The film stars Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Grusha Kapoor, and Divya Dutta among others. Aankh Micholi is set to release in theatres on October 27.

