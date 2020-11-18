Aamir Khan watches Diljit Dosanjh's Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in theatres

Image Source : TWITTER Actor Aamir Khan

As movie theatres have finally reopened for the public after more than six months of shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan took to his social media to announce that he was on his way to watch Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Manoj Bajpayee's Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is the first big Bollywood release in theatres after it reopened.

Sharing his excitement, Aamir tweeted, “On my way to see Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in a Cinema Hall. Really looking forward to the big screen experience, after so long!”

Reacting to his Tweet, actor Karishma Tanna, who has performed a special dance number 'Basanti' in the film, thanked Aamir, saying “Thanku Aamir sir,” with hands joined in prayer emoji.

Earlier, Diljit Dosanjh shared a screenshot of shows which were sold out at a multiplex in Mumbai and thanked the audience and fans for giving so much love to his film even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Diljit posted the screenshot. “Corona Mai bhi Log aa Rahe Hain Families Ke Saath Film Dekhne Baut badi Baat Hai. Aur Dil se Shukria Hai. Mai Koi Baut Badaa Kalakaar Nahi Hu Par Fer Bhi Apna Part Nibha Raha Hu. Cinema ke Lie Hard Time Chal Raha Hai Lekin Fer bhi Kuch intellectuals Zyada Shaane Ban Rahe Hain,” he tweeted.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari has been directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film got a huge release in the metros with multiplexes going to 14 and 16 shows but many cinemas continue to remain shut due to rental issues over the non-opening in the Covid-19 period.