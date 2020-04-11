Image Source : TWITTER Aamir Khan thanks corona warriors for working tirelessly during this pandemic

Aamir Khan joined the list of Bollywood celebrities ho expressed their gratitude to the corona warriors for working day and night for the service of the people. The actor took to his twitter to thank the doctors, nurses and all those who are working in the front line. He wrote, "Really appreciate the work that the doctors, nurses, hospital staff members, the Maharashtra Police, and the Maharashtra administration, the BMC and all the staff in the essential services, all across Mumbai ad Maharashtra are doing in this time of crisis. For that matter, all across the country. Thank you."

Not just Aamir Khan, but many Bollywood celebrities are taking the forefront to encourage fans to stay indoors and help contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. Many celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan and others have even donated to PM Modi's CARES Fund and Chief Minister's relief fund to help those in need. Even Aamir Khan has donated to Narendra Modi's PM-CARES fund as well as the Maharashtra relief fund. Not only this, but he has also even decided to help the daily wage workers of his next film, Lal Singh Chaddha, during the time of the lockdown.

The news broke through Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh who took to Twitter to share the same since Aamir chose not to announce it on any social media platform. Taran tweeted, "#AamirKhan donates to... #PMCares #Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund # Extended support to the daily wage workers of his forthcoming film #LaalSinghChaddha. #COVID19Pandemic #CoronaVirus #Covid_19 #COVID19."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan had pledged to bear the expenses of 25,000 workers from the film industry amidst the lockdown due to COVID-19. Whereas, Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan helped the centra and state governments through several initiatives. They even announced to open their office premises for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to use it for treating COVID-19 patients.

On the other hand, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar

was one of the first few celebrities who donated to PM Modi's CARES fund to help the daily wage earners last month. He donated Rs 25 crore for the people and now, he has donated another Rs 3 crore to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to assist in making masks, PPEs and rapid testing kits.

