Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan channels her inner Sona Mohapatra in latest photos, singer reacts

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan definitely knows how to grab eyeballs with her sizzling photos. The diva is quite active on social media and keeps her followers updated with special events from her life. Recently, she became a topic of discussion when she raised the mercury with her photos on Instagram and now, the upcoming filmmaker has broken the internet once again. On Saturday, the star kid shared a couple of gorgeous photos on social media and wrote, Channeling my inner @sonamohapatra…First time taking my play anywhere. Channeling all your energy and charisma as a performer, Sona aunty No nerves.”

While her photographs garnered her many compliments, her caption earned much attention as well. Singer Sona Mohapatra was also quick to respond to Ira and said, "Aha, be fearless and free, always, Ira kutty (a Tamil/Malyalam word for child)." She also dropped a comment about Ira calling her ‘aunty’ and said, "And you've never ever called me aunty, so don't bother now too. Be politically correct I say!" To this, Ira Khan replied, "I always call you aunty. Glad you haven't noticed." The singer then commented, "Maasi be my preferred desi choice if you insist."

Ira Khan is in no mood to follow her father Aamir Khan’s footsteps and join Bollywood as an actor. However, the star kid is very interested in direction and has already begun following her dreams. The diva has already directed a play starring Hazel Keech, which is an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea. Sharing a glimpse of her play, Ira wrote, ''8 shows in Bombay! What a feeling. Thank you so much to everyone who came out and watched our production!''.

For the unversed, Ira Khan is Aamir's daughter from first wife Reena Dutta. He also has a son Junaid with his first wife. Azad is Aamir's son from his second wife Kiran Rao. As much Ira is close with Junaid, she loves little brother Azad as well. Earlier, she posted a heartwarming birthday wish for Azad and wrote, ''You adorable ball of cuteness! Happy Birthday, Azad What a cool kid you're turning out to be! I can't wait to get to know you better I hope I can be at least half the older sibling to you that Junaid was to me. Happy growing up!''.

