Hazel Keech rocks Ambani Diwali Party wearing Ira Khan’s borrowed top, calls her ‘life saver’

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech made a dynamic entry at Ambani’s Diwali bash last night. The couple looked gorgeous in traditional outfits and stole away the show with their chemistry. Hazel was seen wearing a lehenga skirt with a one-shoulder top and oozed elegance. Interestingly, the top she wore wasn’t hers but borrowed by Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan.

After having a blast at the Diwali bash, Hazel took to her Instagram and revealed how Ira turned out to be a ‘life-saver’ for her when she forgot her kurta at home. In a long post, she wrote, "What is friendship? Friendship is when carry your clothes to a shoot and you're getting ready for a Diwali party but you forget your kurta at home.... So your friend loans her top. Thank you for your top Ira Khan. You were my life saver! (And what a compliment/body loving moment that I fit into your top). Thanks for the photo husband Yuvraj Singh. Happy Diwali from the Singhs.”

Soon after her post, fans flooded the comments section with compliments and parises for her look. Ira also dropped a message on Hazel’s post and wrote, “You look soooo prettttyyy!!!”

This is not the first time that Hazel and Ira have showered love on each other over Instagram. They frequently feature in each other’s posts. On World Mental Health Day, Ira shared a picture with her in which both were seen wearing face masks.

Ira Khan is all set to direct her first play, an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea. She has also offered a role to Hazel Keech and announced the news in an adorable Instagram post. In the picture, Ira was seen sitting on one knee and offering the script to Hazel.

