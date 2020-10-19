Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAMIR KHAN Aamir Khan lauds Anurag Basu's Ludo trailer, says why don't you hold a virtual industry screening

Anurag Basu's Ludo trailer was launched on Monday virtually in the presence of the director and the cast. It stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, and Inayat Verma, who were part of the event. Now, Aamir Khan is all praises for the film's trailer and also asked Anurag Basu, to ‘hold a virtual industry screening for some of his colleagues’. The message shared by Aamir Khan reads, “What a trailer !!! Basu, hats off ! Congratulations to the entire team! Can't wait to watch it. Kab tak wait karna padega? Basu, why don't you hold a virtual industry screening for some of your colleagues? Love. a”

Filmmaker Anurag Basu says directing the upcoming multistarrer, Ludo, was quite an adventure for him because he has never dealt with a story like this before.

"Ludo is unlike any film I've made before. It's been an adventure. It was fantastic working with such a talented ensemble, where each actor brought a unique vision and craft. (Composer) Pritam, one of my closest collaborators who I have worked with on so many projects, worked closely with me to bring this film to life and I am so grateful to him. I'm excited that the film is getting a global audience with Netflix and hope that they enjoy this Diwali entertainer with their families," said Basu.

The film is an anthology dark comedy and is scheduled to launch on November 12.

