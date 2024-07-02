77th Locarno Film Festival: Shah Rukh Khan to be honoured with Pardo alla Carriera

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan will be awarded with career achievement award at Locarno Film Festival

Popularly known in India as ‘King Khan’, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has added another feather to his cap. At the 77th Locarno Film Festival, the actor will receive the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism on Saturday, August 10 at Piazza Grande. A key film from Khan’s career, Devdas (Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 2002) will be screened during the Festival, and SRK will appear at the Forum Spazio Cinema for a conversation open to the public on Sunday, August 11.

Shah Rukh Khan adds another feather to his cap

Many of Shah Rukh Khan’s films are loved globally and have made him a hugely popular name amongst audiences around the world, leading him to represent his country and many of his films across numerous prestigious film festivals across the globe. In the subsequent two decades, Khan’s career would feature high-profile collaborations with some of India’s most prominent directors and stars leading to tremendous recognition internationally as well. Khan was awarded the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 2007 and the Légion d'honneur in 2014 by the French government.

Shah Rukh Khan’s recent releases include three films that were released in 2023, Pathaan (2023), Jawan (2023) and Dunki (2023), all of which were huge commercial successes and garnered immense appreciation from global audiences. Jawan (2023) produced by Khan’s own production house, Red Chillies Entertainment has entered the history books as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, reaffirming the actor’s status as one of the most beloved Indian stars of his generation.

Here's what artistic director from 77th Locarno Film Festival have to say about SRK

Giona A. Nazzaro, the artistic director said that to welcome a living legend like Shah Rukh Khan to Locarno is a dream come true for him. "The wealth and breadth of his contribution to Indian cinema is unprecedented. Khan is a king who has never lost touch with the audience that crowned him. This brave and daring artist has always been willing to challenge himself while remaining true to what his fans all over the world eagerly expect from his films. A true ‘people’s hero’, sophisticated and down to earth, Shah Rukh Khan is a legend of our times,” said Nazzaro.

