Maithili Thakur's trolling to postponement of release date, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' garners attention

Neeraj Pandey's next romantic-thriller film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has been in the news for past few days. It's latest releases 'Kisi Roz' was released by the makers after 'Tuu' and 'Ae Dil Zara' were recived well. The latest song 'Kisi Roz' has been sung by Indian classical singer Maithili Thakur. The music is composed by MM Keeravaani and Manoj Muntashir has given the lyrics. However, after the release of the new track, the audience started to troll the singer, Maithili Thakur for a very bizarre reason.

Maithili Thakur's old statement is the reason behind her trolling

Indian playback singer, Maithili Thakur has sung traditional folk music in various languages like Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Marathi, Bhojpuri and others. In 2020, the Bollywood industry faced the demise of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput which left everyone in tears and shock. After Sushant's death, Maithili decided not to sing for Bollywood films anymore. On her brother Rishabh Thakur's YouTube channel, she told about her decision that from now onwards, she will not sing for Bollywood films and continue singing in other languages like earlier. As uncertain was the singer's statement, seems like, so was her viewpoint of the Bollywood industry. However, while she might have ovovle, seems like Instagram users didn't.

The release of the new track 'Kisi Roz' from the upcoming film 'Auron Mein Kahaan Dum Tha' has brought up trolling for the singer. As she shared the song on her Instagram account, people started to fill the comment section with trolling. One user wrote, "Bahan aap to Bollywood k liye nhi gaane wali thi", while the other wrote, "aap se ye umeed nhi thi, aap ne kaha tha ab Bollywood mein nhi gaoagi phir interview mein vo sab kehne ki kya zaroorat thi'. One more user wrote in the comment section, "jo pehle waada kiya tha ab Bollywood mein nhi gaogi, uss ka kya? Aisa waada kyu karna jise nibha na pao?"

Whereas, some people came in support of her and appreciated the singer for singing the song so well. Praising the singing skills, one wrote, "My respect has increased for Maithili didi.., there is a classic in Bollywood too" and the other wrote, "troll karne se pehle ye dekh lo iss tarah ke lyrics har koi nhi gaa sakta".

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha release date potponsed?

Earlier, 'Auron Mein Kahaan Dum Tha' presented by NH Studioz was about to be released on July 5, 2024. But seems like the makers have decided to postpone the release date of the movie because of 'Kalki 2898 AD' which is gaining a huge profit. According to the media reports, it is expected that Ajay and Tabu starrer AMKDT will release in the second week of July. Well, the makers of the film are also keeping an eye on August 2.

About the film

The film 'Auron Mein Kahaan Dum Tha' story revolves around a couple whose love story has a gap of 23 years from 2003 to 2023, experiencing the emotional depth and evolving dynamics of their relationship over two decades. Later on, after getting involved in various murders, Krishna faces life imprisonment which results in the couple, Vasudha and Krishna being separated from each other. Thereafter, Vasudha gets married to Abhijeet. Finally, after getting a pardon, 22 years later, Krishna comes out of jail. Then, he desires to meet Vasudha which comes to an end in the final meeting between the couple. This film is gonna be the tenth film together of Ajay and Tabu. Besides, Tabu and Ajay Devgn, actors like Shantanu Maheshwari, Jimmy Shergill and Saiee Manjrekar in pivotal roles.

