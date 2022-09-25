5 Hollywood actors who auditioned for Captain Jack Sparrow's role before Johnny Depp

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ENSTATIA@KIMVINCIBLE_NL Johnny Deep was not the first choice playing Jack Sparrow

Hollywood star Johnny Depp is an amazing actor. Time and again, he has proved his acting abilities with his stellar performances on the big screen. The actor has been nominated three times for the Oscar award as well. He is especially known for playing the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean film series. This film series is loved by the audiences and also earned good box office numbers each time. But, did you know that your favorite Johnny Depp was not the first choice to play the role? Yes, before Johnny Deep, these actors auditioned for the role. Have a look!

Hugh Jackman

It is said that actor Hugh Jackman was the ultimate choice of the director Tim Burton. But, the makers did not cast him for the lead role because at that time he had only done a single film called 'X-Men' and a few small projects.

Jim Carrey

Actor Jim Carrey, who is known for 'The Mask', 'Liar Liar', and 'Yes Man' among other films, reportedly auditioned for the role of Captain Jack Sparrow. But, he turned down the role because his dates were colliding with his 2003 film Bruce Almighty.

Matthew McConaughey

Filmmakers also considered actor Matthew McConaughey for the brilliant role of Captain Jack Sparrow. According to the reports, McConaughey was a popular face at that time and also had a similar resemblance to Burt Lancaster, who played the classic role of a pirate.

Michael Keaton

Actor Michael Keaton also auditioned for the titular role of Jack Sparrow. The actor is known for 'Birdman', 'American Assassin' and 'The Founder' among many others. But, why he did not get the role is still unknown.

Robert De Niro

Yet another film star Robert De Niro was also offered the famous role in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. But, a few reports claim that the actor turned the role down because he did not believe that the film would be successful at the box office.

