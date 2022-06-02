Johnny Depp replaced by Dwayne Johnson in Pirates of the Caribbean 6? Fans can't imagine new Jack Sparrow

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MUSCULOYMISTERIO, THEROCK Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow, Dwayne Johnson

Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow of Pirates of the Caribbean films is one of the most loved characters played by the actor. Fans were looking forward to see Depp reprise the role in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, however, Disney decided to go "in a different direction" after Amber Heard published an op-ed reviving her domestic abuse allegations. As Depp won the case against Heard, rumours ran rampant that the actor will be replaced by Dwayne Johnson in the upcoming film from the franchise. However, fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise were not pleased to hear this, in fact, they said they cannot imagine anyone else playing the role except Johnny Depp.

"“Dwayne Johnson Will Replace Johnny Depp in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Film ” uhm no— Disney screwed over Johnny Depp. Disney needs to come out and apologize for how wrongly they treated Mr. Depp and not look to reboot POTC franchise. Show some class Disney. Yuh looking goofy," said a user on Twitter, another wrote, "@TheRock Any Hollywood actor should know not to touch the Captain Jack Sparrow role out of respect for @johnnydepp . Stop being greedy!!"

"How the hell is Dwayne Johnson going to run like Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow?" a user asked on the microblogging app, while another one noted, "Captain Jack Sparrow can't be replaced! The Rock Dwayne Johnson should humbly say no. If it ain't Johnny Depp it ain't The "Spardrowww" it Captain Jack Sparrow."

Meanwhile, Hollywood star Johnny Depp issued a lengthy statement celebrating the verdict in his lawsuit against Amber Heard. The 'Aquaman' star has to now pay $15 million in damages to Depp ($10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages) after the jury ruled that she defamed Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed alluding to her past claims of domestic violence, reports 'Variety'.

While the jury in the verdict sided more with Depp, it still ruled that Depp defamed Heard in the course of fighting back against her charges. The jury awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages for her counterclaim.

"From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome," Depp wrote in a statement following the verdict. "Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."

While Depp celebrated the verdict, Heard slammed the decision in her own statement.

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words," she said. "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."

Depp was not in attendance at the Virginia courthouse when the verdict was read. The actor is currently in the UK.