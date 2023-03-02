4 Indian films Ram Charan recommends for international fans, know what he picks | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ram Charan's fanpage upload

Ram Charan has been making every Indian proud of their roots and cinema. The RRR actor also appeared on one of America’s most popular shows 'Good Morning America 3' and charmed everyone with his wit and words. He doesn't skip a chance to make India proud on the global platforms. The actor is currently in the US promoting with the team of RRR, and recommended four Indian films for his international fans to explore after they had watched the Oscar-nominated Telugu film.

In an interview with Letterboxd, Ram was asked about other Indian films for audiences to seek out after RRR. The actor picked out three Telugu films, including one of his blockbuster hits from 2017, as well as a Hindi cult classic starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. He shared, "Many classics coming from my region in the south of India - Danna Veera Soora Karna. I would say Mr India. It's a beautiful story done by Mr Shekhar Kapur who did Elizabeth. I think Baabubali, Mr Rajamouli's previous film and my film Rangasthalam."

He also shared his Hollywood favorites, "I can start... One of my favorite films is Notebook and then Terminator 2. You know, those big LED discs which we used to get back in those days. I used to watch it a couple of times a week and I've started counting and it was 50, probably 50 times. I would have watched the film. That's how much I love that movie. Gladiator. All Quentin Tarantino movies. I like Inglorious Bastards. One of my favourites."

Ram has been on a press tour within the US forward of the 95th Academy Awards on March 12. He has been making a number of TV appearances on US tv. Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli-directed RRR has secured three nominations in the Critics Choice Super Awards. RRR has been nominated under the Best Action Movie category with The Bullet Train, Top Gun: Maverick, The Woman King, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The lead stars of RRR, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are also competing against Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Nicholas Cage for Best Actor in an Action Movie category. The nominations were confirmed by the official page of Critics Choice Awards. The winners will be announced on March 16.

