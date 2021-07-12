Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER- @SRK 19 years of Devdas: In quirky post Shah Rukh Khan reveals how his 'dhoti kept falling off' during shoot

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Devdas starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit celebrates 19 years of its release today. Marking the occasion, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter and shared some behind the scene pictures along with a long note, remembering the good old days. The actor also joked that how his dhoti used to keep falling off.

"All the late nights,early mornings,problems worked out bcoz of the gorgeous @MadhuriDixit ,the stunning Aishwarya,ever cheerful @bindasbhidu, full of life @KirronKherBJP & the whole team slogging under the masterful Bhansali. Only issue-the dhoti kept falling off! Thx for the love," tweeted SRK.

In Bhansali's 2002 adaptation of "Devdas", superstar Shah Rukh Khan essayed the titular role. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan essayed the role of Paro, while Dixit-Nene played Chandramukhi.

Earlier, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production house and actor Madhuri Dixit-Nene also celebrated the milestone as they paid tributes to screen icon Dilip Kumar, who had starred in the 1955 classic of the same name. The official Twitter account of Bhansali Productions shared the poster of Kumar's "Devdas" and that of Khan's, writing that the legendary actor, who passed away last week aged 98, will always be remembered.

"19 years ago this love saga was etched in our hearts and continues to linger with its eternal music, scintillating performances. Here's an ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live on… forever!" the tweet read.

Dixit-Nene said she will always cherish working on "Devdas".

"Reminiscing some great and happy memories from the sets of Devdas. Even 19 years later it all feels so fresh! Thank you Sanjay for sharing these.Will cherish these forever! Here’s our ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live on…forever!" the 54-year-old actor wrote.

Written by Bhansali and Prakash Ranjit Kapadia, "Devdas" was one of the biggest hits of 2002. The film was lauded for its opulence, Nitin Chandrakant Desai's grand sets, the performances by the cast and composer Ismail Darbar's music.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who made her debut with "Devdas", penned an emotional note on Instagram.

The singer became the voice of Paro in the film, crooning songs like "Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka", "Bairi Piya", "Morey Piya", and "Dola Re Dola". Ghoshal also bagged her maiden National Award for the film.

"It's still vivid in my memories, the magical years of making the music. Always grateful to Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir for believing in that 16 year old girl. And my parents for being there days and nights with me, to make me into what I am today," the 37-year-old singer wrote on Twitter.

"Devdas", billed as one of the most expensive films of the time, had premiered at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival.

The film later bagged five National Awards -- best popular film providing wholesome entertainment, best playback singer for Ghoshal, production design for Desai, best choreography for Saroj Khan and best costume design for Neeta Lulla, Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla and Reza Shariffi