Zaira Wasim quotes religion behind quitting Bollywood but her manager has different story to tell

Bollywood's budding star Zaira Wasim's sudden decision of quitting Bollywood sent shockwaves across the country. Not only Bollywood but even her fans couldn't digest the news of her leaving her full-fledged acting career. Zaira, who marked her presence with her first Bollywood film Dangal went on to play lead role in Aamir Khan's production Secret Superstar. However, five years after her debut, the actress in her social media posts announced her decision. Zaira wrote that she is quitting acting as she feels that her Bollywood career threatens her relationship with her religion.

''As I complete 5 years today, I want to confess that I am not truly happy with this identity, that is, my line of work. For a very long time now it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else. As I had just started to explore and make sense of the things to which I dedicated my time, efforts and emotions and tried to grab hold of a new lifestyle -- it was only for me to realise that though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here,'' her post read. While many have been supportive of her decision, there are several others who are slamming her for ''regressive thoughts'' including Raveena Tandon. Her decision has also triggered social media and news channel debate.

However, her manager Tuhin Mishra has a different story to tell. As per a report in Aaj Tak, Tuhin said Zaira's social media account has been compromised and asserted that she has not written the post. Meanwhile, Zaira confirmed to the news channel that she herself has penned down the post.

Zaira will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink, which features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar in lead roles. The Sky is Pink, which is based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, will be Zaira's last movie.

Producers of the film released a statement saying that they respect the actress' decision which she has taken after much consideration. "Zaira is an exceptional artiste and we are lucky to have had her play Aisha Chaudhury in our film, 'The Sky Is Pink'. She has been a complete professional all through the shoot of the film, which concluded earlier this month. This is a purely personal decision, which she has taken after much thought and we will be supportive of her in every way - now and always," the statement read. Zaira's first director Nitesh Tiwari also told Mid-Day, "I read about it this afternoon, and it came as a shock to me. This was unexpected, but at the end of the day, it is her life and she has the right to lead it the way she [deems fit]."