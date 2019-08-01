Image Source : INSTAGRAM Twinkle Khanna shares hilarious hack to make kids 'Scream and Run' with her gorgeous black and white picture

Twinkle Khanna knows how to stay in the limelight for all the right reasons. What she did today is amazing! Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram account to share her picture and a hilarious hack to handle kids. She shared one of the pictures from her recent photoshoot and captioned it in the wittiest and the most hilarious way. Calling herself a 'middle-aged model', she wrote, "A middle-aged model's stellar tip - Return from a shoot to find three small kids lolling on your bed... Threaten to rip out your eyeballs first and then theirs... Remove your lenses and fake eyelashes, place onto their palms and watch them scream and run #AscreamADayKeepsPeskyKidsAtBay." This absolutely amazed the Instagram users and Instafam went gaga over her pro-tip.

Have a look at Twinkle Khanna's Instagram post

Twinkle Khanna often keeps sharing some funny bits from her day to day life. A few days ago, she shared husband Akshay Kumar's video and gave it a funny caption. The video went viral instantly.

Twinkle Khanna often posts funny pictures of her children Aarav and Nitara too. She captions it in a hilarious way.

Twinkle Khanna is one of the wittiest actresses of Bollywood. She writes under the column Mrs. Funnybones. She was seen in movies like Mela, Barsaat, Badshah and more. However, she called it quits to her acting career after 6 years of her journey in Bollywood.

