Sushmita Sen on adopting two girls: Wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother

Sushmita Sen on adopting two girls: Wisest decision I made

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has been ruling the headlines these days for her relationship with boyfriend Rohman Shawl as well as her adorable relationship with her two girls whom she adopted. Recently, the actress graced an event in Hyderabad where she talked about adoption and why she adopted two girls when she was just 24 years old. When Sushmita Sen made this big decision of her life, she was put under the scanner since she wasn’t married but becoming a mother by adoption, but the actress proudly maintained that it was the best decision of her life.

Talking about the topic of adoption, Sushmita Sen said, "In the natural birth, the mother and the child connect through the umbilical cord but in adoption, the mother and the child are connected by this higher power, a connection that you cannot cut off. I have had the privilege of experiencing it twice. To become a mother who has given birth from the heart. I have not missed a day of feeling the joy of motherhood."

She added, "The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself. Doing something that encompasses your heart, your calling always makes sure that you stay true to your DNA and who you are. Yes, the tough part was to do that at the age of 24-year-old when I was at the top of my game in my career. Being an actress is a challenging job. It is a very self-centered job. You have to be all about yourself. Your vanity has to be at its highest for you to be successful. But I am proud of the 24-year-old because I could have delayed the process, ignore the calling but I didn't do that.”

There is no denying that Sushmita Sen has become an inspiration for millions of girls with the strong decisions she has taken in her life. At the age of 24, she adopted her first baby girl Renee in 2000 and then she adopted her second daughter Alisah in 2010. The actress makes sure that she spends all her special memories with her daughters and even shares all the milestones in their life with her Instagram fam.

