Singer Jubin Nautiyal marries longtime girlfriend in hush-hush wedding, only families attend

New Delhi:

Singer Jubin Nautiyal, who recently sang Aakhri Ishq in Dhurandhar, has reportedly tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart in Uttarakhand. The singer chose to keep the ceremony intimate and away from the spotlight, inviting only close family members.

Jubin Nautiyal gets married

The wedding was a private affair, with no presence from the film fraternity. Jubin, who has largely kept his personal life under wraps, is said to have introduced his longtime girlfriend publicly only now. The couple opted for a simple celebration and stayed away from the scale of a typical big fat Indian wedding.

In the wedding photo going viral, Jubin appears dressed in traditional wedding attire, while the bride keeps a low profile with her face partially covered. As per Bombay Times: “We have learnt that singer Jubin Nautiyal recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart in an intimate ceremony in their hometown in Uttarakhand. According to a source, only close family was present at the wedding.”

The report further quoted a source, adding, “Jubin opted for a simple, traditional ceremony instead of a large public celebration. He has always been very private when it comes to his personal life. The couple did not want a large-scale wedding and were happy to celebrate their big day with just their dear ones.”

Jubin Nautiyal songs

Over the years, Jubin Nautiyal has delivered several popular tracks across films. His work includes songs from Marjaavaan, Shershaah, Kabir Singh, Jazbaa, Bala, and The Body, among others. Many of these tracks have gone on to become chart-toppers and continue to enjoy a strong recall among listeners.

Alongside his film work, the singer has also built a solid following through independent music. Tracks like Lut Gaye, Humnava Mere, Barsaat Ki Dhun, Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra, and Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka have performed well on digital platforms.

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