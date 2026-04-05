Rajat Sharma's daughter Disha marries Sudarshan MJ; PM Modi, SRK, Salman attend star-studded wedding

Mumbai:

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma’s daughter, Disha Sharma, tied the knot with Sudarshan MJ in New Delhi on April 4. The wedding was a grand affair, attended by prominent figures from political, social, and entertainment circles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the occasion and extended his best wishes and blessings to Rajat Sharma’s daughter and son-in-law for their new journey in life.

Bollywood stars add glamour

Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, were also in attendance. Salman attended the wedding alongside his sister, Arpita Khan, and the latter's husband, actor Ayush Sharma, while Shah Rukh made an appearance with his manager, Pooja Dadlani. Shah Rukh looked striking in a black bandhgala, his salt-and-pepper look adding to his charm, while Salman radiated sophistication in a classic black formal suit. Both spent time greeting guests and were seen posing with the newlyweds.

Union Cabinet Ministers, including Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chirag Paswan, and Manohar Lal Khattar, were among the key attendees.

Chief Ministers from several states also attended the event, including Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, and Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Disha Sharma's wedding.

Other prominent personalities present at the event included Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Renuka Chowdhury, Jaya Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Baba Ramdev, Maneka Gandhi, Boney Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Vasundhara Raje, Daler Mehndi, Sonu Nigam, Bhushan Kumar, Udit Narayan, Sachin Pilot, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Kapil Sharma, Nishikant Dubey, VK Singh, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri (popularly known as Baba Bageshwar), and Kumar Vishwas.

Rajat Sharma with Dimple Yadav and Jaya Bachchan.

Disha, recognised for her expertise in law, marked her wedding with celebrations that combined tradition and elegance. The festivities featured a lively sangeet in New Delhi, graced by notable personalities.

Celebrating his daughter's marriage, Rajat Sharma wrote, "Proud to see Disha beginning a new life with MJ. Grateful for your love and blessings."

As the festivities concluded, pictures and videos from the wedding quickly started circulating online.

Spiritual visit to Tirupati

Before the wedding celebrations commenced, Rajat Sharma and Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director of India TV, paid a visit to the Tirupati Balaji Temple atop the Tirumala Hills in Andhra Pradesh. In a tranquil and devotional setting, the couple offered their prayers to Lord Venkateswara. Both Rajat Sharma and Ritu Dhawan were elegantly attired in traditional clothing during the visit.