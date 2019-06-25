Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif shares picture with Akshay Kumar, is it from the sets of Tip Tip Barsa Paani song remake?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif shares a picture with Akshay Kumar, is it from the sets of Tip Tip Barsa Paani song remake?

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to share a picture with co-star Akshay Kumar. In the picture, both Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif can be seen covering their wet hair with towels. Akshay Kumar is spotted in black kurta whereas Katrina Kaif can be seen in a saree. Katrina Kaif writes, "Singing in the rain!" The moment this picture was uploaded fans asked if it's from the sets of Tip Tip Barsa Paani?

The glimpse of this picture shows that 90's iconic sensational song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the movie Mohra is being recreated. A few days ago, it was announced that Tip Tip Barsa Paani will soon be recreated. In fact, the news of Rohit Shetty taking the legal rights to recreate the songs was also spreading all around.

Akshay Kumar, in fact, tweeted, "I would’ve definitely been disappointed if any other actor would’ve recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani, a song which has been synonymous with me & my career & I can’t thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize, we may have come a long way, but we also go back a long way."

The original Tip Tip Barsa Paani featured Raveena Tandon alongside Akshay Kumar. It was one of the most sensational songs of that time and even now.

Katrina Kaif even said, "It's really nice to be back with Akshay. But it's a different space altogether. It's a comedy again. I haven't done comedy for a while. So, the first day on the sets, I was trying to find my bearings. Rohit sir and his team are good actors. You must be right in it, on your toes. I took a day or two to find my rhythm."