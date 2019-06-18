Image Source : TWITTER Samanatha Akkineni on entering Bollywood: Never, will just drown and be a complete alien

Samantha Akkineni has been in terrific form, having delivered two blockbusters this year. Her Tamil film Super Deluxe and Telugu film Majili went on to do wonders at the box office, thereby indicating that she is indeed the queen of Kollywood and Tollywood. Samantha is gearing up for her third release, Oh Baby, directed by Nandini Reddy. She has already made plans to watch the film, which is all set for a grand release on July 5, with a special bunch of people. Recently, the gorgeous actress was asked was asked when she will enter the Hindi film industry, and she said, "Never!"

"Like I just said, I'm from Chennai. That's like, the south of the South. The thing is, I'm just about understanding my own people and my own culture and what is it that they like to watch in films. I'm still learning about how to get it right, what they want from a film, what is it that they want to see, what they expect from a character when I'm playing it... I am just about figuring that out," she said.

According to Samantha, she is still in the process of understanding the preferences of the audience down South, and will be a "complete alien" in Bollywood. "I have no idea about the world that is Bollywood. I will just drown and be a complete alien," she said.

"I still feel like I have more to give them, down South," she added.

Samantha Akkineni married her long-time boyfriend and actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017, and soon enough, rumours around the actress’ pregnancy started doing the rounds. The reports claiming that she is pregnant have garnered steam yet again. But instead of being upset or ignoring the same, Samantha decided to respond to the stories in a funny way.

The actress retweeted an article speculating that is she pregnant. To this, Samantha wrote, “Damnnn ....... is she ? When you find out please let us know.”

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in the upcoming film Oh Baby. Reportedly, the film revolves around a woman who in her 70s and magically finds herself in the body of a 20-year-old played by Samantha.

